Gloria Ann Hill
July 4, 1951 - September 2, 2021
Ms. Gloria Ann Hill, 70, of Conover, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sep. 9, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 Second Ave. NW, in Conover. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 impacts, the family is requesting anyone attending the services to be masked. Also, the service will be livestreamed, at Trinity UCC's YouTube channel.
Gloria was born July 4, 1951, in Taylorsville, to the late Eli and Louise Hill Sr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Eli "June" Hill Jr.; and her sister, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hill.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Todd Hill (Anke); grandchildren, Kiersten, Kennedy, Anton, and Allyson Hill; great-grandchildren, Kataleya and Mia; niece, Sherri Hill Sellars; and numerous cousins and friends.
Gloria was a U.S. Navy veteran, and was active supporting the DAV and VFW, including being a member of the VFW Honor and Color Guard at her local post. She was an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school, and leading bible study at her home. She served on the Deacon Board, and the Board of Christian Education. Prior to moving to Conover and joining Trinity UCC, she was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Taylorsville, serving in multiple leadership and support roles.
Gloria will be remembered for her servant's heart and willingness to help a friend or stranger in need.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
.
The family also encourages everyone to consider registering as an organ and tissue donor. In North Carolina and South Carolina, registration can be completed at HonorBridge (formerly Carolina Donor Services), www.honorbridge.org
.
Loved mom, grandma, and friend.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conoverwww.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2021.