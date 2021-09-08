Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Gloria Ann Hill
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Gloria Ann Hill

July 4, 1951 - September 2, 2021

Ms. Gloria Ann Hill, 70, of Conover, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sep. 9, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 Second Ave. NW, in Conover. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 impacts, the family is requesting anyone attending the services to be masked. Also, the service will be livestreamed, at Trinity UCC's YouTube channel.

Gloria was born July 4, 1951, in Taylorsville, to the late Eli and Louise Hill Sr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Eli "June" Hill Jr.; and her sister, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hill.

She is lovingly remembered by her son, Todd Hill (Anke); grandchildren, Kiersten, Kennedy, Anton, and Allyson Hill; great-grandchildren, Kataleya and Mia; niece, Sherri Hill Sellars; and numerous cousins and friends.

Gloria was a U.S. Navy veteran, and was active supporting the DAV and VFW, including being a member of the VFW Honor and Color Guard at her local post. She was an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school, and leading bible study at her home. She served on the Deacon Board, and the Board of Christian Education. Prior to moving to Conover and joining Trinity UCC, she was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Taylorsville, serving in multiple leadership and support roles.

Gloria will be remembered for her servant's heart and willingness to help a friend or stranger in need.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

The family also encourages everyone to consider registering as an organ and tissue donor. In North Carolina and South Carolina, registration can be completed at HonorBridge (formerly Carolina Donor Services), www.honorbridge.org.

Loved mom, grandma, and friend.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ
NC
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ
217 Second Ave. NW, Conover, NC
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for Ms. Gloria Hill's family. She was very kind and caring to everyone. She was very active member in our church and she will be deeply missed. We know she is happy and well in heaven. Till we see you again friend, miss you. Love Greg, Carolyn and Cole Reitzel
Carolyn Reitzel
Friend
September 9, 2021
