Gloria Deanne Lingle KnoxSeptember 6, 1944 - April 14, 2022Gloria Deanne Lingle Knox, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Valdese, following an extended illness.She was born in Catawba County, Sept. 6, 1944, to the late Charles Gaither Lingle and Lucille Heath Lingle.Deanne worked as surgical nurse and later in the area of job placement.Deanne was lover of life and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. She never met a stranger. Her smile and laugh was contagious. She was actively involved with the Republican Women of Catawba County and never failed to give her opinion. She also loved animals, especially dogs and horses. She was involved in numerous horse shows as a child and continued as a spectator as long as her health allowed.Deanne is survived by her daughter, Kellie Atkinson (Steve) of Lincolnton; granddaughters, Erin and Emile Atkinson; aunt, Betty Lingle Hauss of Lenoir; and numerous cousins.Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, N.C. 28601.A memorial service will be held at a later date.