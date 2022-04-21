Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria Deanne Lingle Knox
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Gloria Deanne Lingle Knox

September 6, 1944 - April 14, 2022

Gloria Deanne Lingle Knox, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Valdese, following an extended illness.

She was born in Catawba County, Sept. 6, 1944, to the late Charles Gaither Lingle and Lucille Heath Lingle.

Deanne worked as surgical nurse and later in the area of job placement.

Deanne was lover of life and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. She never met a stranger. Her smile and laugh was contagious. She was actively involved with the Republican Women of Catawba County and never failed to give her opinion. She also loved animals, especially dogs and horses. She was involved in numerous horse shows as a child and continued as a spectator as long as her health allowed.

Deanne is survived by her daughter, Kellie Atkinson (Steve) of Lincolnton; granddaughters, Erin and Emile Atkinson; aunt, Betty Lingle Hauss of Lenoir; and numerous cousins.

Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, N.C. 28601.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.