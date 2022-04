Gloria Xenia Cable Tester



February 7, 1944 - April 10, 2022



Gloria Xenia Cable Tester, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Gloria was born in Dry Run, Tenn. She was married to the late Dwight Tester. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dallas Tester; sister, Jewel Cable; and brothers, Billy Cable and Bobby Cable.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeff Tester; grandchildren, Dallas Brooks Tester, Shay Pearlman, and Logan Tester; great-grandchildren, Jordan Tester, Jonas Pearlman, Naomi Tester and Maddie Tester; and sisters, Fern Arnold, Myrtle Gensler and Brenda Dildine.



Services will be held for family and friends Friday, April 15, at 4 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Hickory.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 13, 2022.