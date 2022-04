Gordon Lee Priester



November 11, 1939 - April 8, 2022



Gordon Lee Priester, 82, of Newton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Mr. Priester fought with the U.S. Navy, and the ship he was stationed on was the OE1 Sacramento in California for a multitude of years. He is survived by his wife, Joan Priester. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is assisting the Priester family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2022.