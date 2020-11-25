Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Grace Edward Fredell
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Grace Edward Fredell

April 27, 1950 - November 22, 2020

Grace Edwards Fredell, 70, of Vale, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Carolina Caring.

Born Thursday, April 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Edwards.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Fredell; daughter, Cheryl Dickens, and children, Tyler Dickens and Halle Dickens; three sons, Daniel Fredell, Kenny Fredell, wife, Crystal, and children, Austin, Tiffany, Marie, Crislyn and Kensley, and J.R. Fredell, wife, Sandy, and children, Morgan, Caleb, Tucker and Jackson; and two brothers, Corky Edwards and Lawrence Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends at Jenkins Funeral Home from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, and the funeral service will follow immediately after. A graveside service will follow at Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 W NC Hwy. 10, Vale, NC 28168.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC 28658
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC 28658
