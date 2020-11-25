Grace Edward FredellApril 27, 1950 - November 22, 2020Grace Edwards Fredell, 70, of Vale, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Carolina Caring.Born Thursday, April 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Edwards.She is survived by her husband, Howard Fredell; daughter, Cheryl Dickens, and children, Tyler Dickens and Halle Dickens; three sons, Daniel Fredell, Kenny Fredell, wife, Crystal, and children, Austin, Tiffany, Marie, Crislyn and Kensley, and J.R. Fredell, wife, Sandy, and children, Morgan, Caleb, Tucker and Jackson; and two brothers, Corky Edwards and Lawrence Edwards.She was preceded in death by her parents.The family will receive friends at Jenkins Funeral Home from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, and the funeral service will follow immediately after. A graveside service will follow at Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 W NC Hwy. 10, Vale, NC 28168.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace Edwards Fredell, please visit our floral store.