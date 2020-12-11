Grady O'NealJuly 14, 1927 - December 7, 2020Grady M. O'Neal, 93, longtime resident of Oriental, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.A private graveside service will be held in Hickor. A public memorial service will be held at a later date in Oriental.Grady Max O'Neal was born July 14, 1927, in Rose Bay, to John Bryant and Violet "Jenette" O'Neal. He attended school and graduated as Valedictorian from Swan Quarter High School with the Class of 1944. Grady served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later attended Gaston Tech and graduated with an associate degree in Building Technologies. He married Gayle Christine Goodman, June 16, 1962, and to that marriage two children were born, Bryan and Sharon.Their family made their home in Hickory, where Grady started O'Neal Building and Real Estate in 1961. He owned and operated his business with pride and integrity. He was also instrumental in helping start the Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley. He had the privilege and honor of serving as its first President and for two additional terms. He eventually became a Life Director of the National Home Builders Association. Grady was also active in the Hickory community where he was a member of the Hickory Rotary Club. In 1992, he and Gayle decided to retire and move to Oriental.Before and during retirement, Grady immensely enjoyed his career, but also enjoyed fishing, tinkering with boats, water skiing, snow skiing and traveling. He was a licensed pilot and especially enjoyed flying with his wife Gayle, who also held her pilots license. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Gayle; two children, Bryan (Tammy) O'Neal and Sharon (Stanley) Sturgess of Hickory; grandchildren, Erin Sturgess, Rebekah Sturgess, Matthew Sturgess, Peyton O'Neal and Liam O'Neal; and sister, Gretchen (Heber) Windley of Franklinton.He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Glenn O'Neal.In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Oriental First Baptist Church, 605 Broad St., Oriental, NC 28571; or Hickory Christian Academy, 3260 6th St. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.Bryant Funeral HomePO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509