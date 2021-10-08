Menu
Grayland "The Hulk" Ramseur
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Grayland "The Hulk" Ramseur

December 4, 1958 - October 3, 2021

Grayland "The Hulk" Ramseur was born in Catawba County, Dec. 4, 1958. On Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, he gave his final sign-off as C.B. handle "Shaker."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis Linebarger Jones and Robert Alexander Ramseur; two brothers, Willis Jones and Robert Ramseur Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Jones and Alice Lucille Ramseur; two nephews, Donald Ramseur and Troy Ramseur; and three nieces, Shelia Ramseur, Alice Ramseur, and Janice Ramseur.

Grayland is survived by his daughter, Sonya P. Moore of Charlotte; son, Simon G. Moore of Catawba; stepson, Justin Hill (Tiana) of Locust; stepdaughter, Whitley H. Minor (Chris) of Hickory; sisters, Carolyn J. Connor of Denver and Marilyn J. Woodard of Atlanta, Ga.; nieces, Anetia Ramseur-Wright of Hickory, Alyshia D. Woodard of Catawba and Phyllis J. Jones of Hickory; and two nephews, Robert C. Ramseur of Hickory, and Nicholas O. Spears of Claremont. He also leaves his four legged companion, Ramses.

Grayland worked for Catawba Valley Supply as a local delivery driver and in January 1995, he started a trucking career that lasted nearly 20 years. He drove for TSJD Trucking Company, Inc., Boyles Furniture, where he was an instructor; Dula's Transportation, Clayton Marcus Furniture, Shelba Johnson Trucking and Sunbelt Trucking, before being forced to take medical retirement.

The services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2070 Shiloh Rd. in Claremont. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., with the funeral following at 3 p.m.

Allen Mitchell Funeral Home

www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
2070 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
For the short time I knew Grayland he was a great man. He gave me positive advance for driving. I will miss seeing him.
Mark Pashby
Work
October 9, 2021
Proud to have been your nurse. Enjoyed hearing your trucking stories. May God rest your eternal soul, sir.
Tammy Melzac
Other
October 9, 2021
Amisha Stokes
October 8, 2021
To the Family of Grayland Ramseur: Our Family sends their love and sincere condolences. May God continue to strengthen your spirits, as you weather this life storm. Remember, our Earthly loss, but Heaven's joyous gain! Loving regards Mrs. Coleen Lawrence Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Hull, & Family
Ponetta M Hull
October 8, 2021
Carolyn and Alyshia, so sorry for your loss. Praying that you will find peace in this time of sorrow. Love you!
Debra Fleming (Mathies)
Family
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results