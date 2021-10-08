Grayland "The Hulk" RamseurDecember 4, 1958 - October 3, 2021Grayland "The Hulk" Ramseur was born in Catawba County, Dec. 4, 1958. On Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, he gave his final sign-off as C.B. handle "Shaker."He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis Linebarger Jones and Robert Alexander Ramseur; two brothers, Willis Jones and Robert Ramseur Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Jones and Alice Lucille Ramseur; two nephews, Donald Ramseur and Troy Ramseur; and three nieces, Shelia Ramseur, Alice Ramseur, and Janice Ramseur.Grayland is survived by his daughter, Sonya P. Moore of Charlotte; son, Simon G. Moore of Catawba; stepson, Justin Hill (Tiana) of Locust; stepdaughter, Whitley H. Minor (Chris) of Hickory; sisters, Carolyn J. Connor of Denver and Marilyn J. Woodard of Atlanta, Ga.; nieces, Anetia Ramseur-Wright of Hickory, Alyshia D. Woodard of Catawba and Phyllis J. Jones of Hickory; and two nephews, Robert C. Ramseur of Hickory, and Nicholas O. Spears of Claremont. He also leaves his four legged companion, Ramses.Grayland worked for Catawba Valley Supply as a local delivery driver and in January 1995, he started a trucking career that lasted nearly 20 years. He drove for TSJD Trucking Company, Inc., Boyles Furniture, where he was an instructor; Dula's Transportation, Clayton Marcus Furniture, Shelba Johnson Trucking and Sunbelt Trucking, before being forced to take medical retirement.The services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2070 Shiloh Rd. in Claremont. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., with the funeral following at 3 p.m.Allen Mitchell Funeral Home