Gregory Paul Knight
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gregory Paul Knight

September 12, 1962 - January 6, 2022

On January 6th, 2022 we lost the beloved company of Gregory Paul Knight. He was born on September 12, 1962 to Brenda Herman Knight Kanipe and the late Paul Ambrose Knight. He was raised in the North Catawba community of Caldwell County surrounded by the support of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Greg began playing the piano at the age of four, advancing as a musical prodigy to study at the University of Lenoir-Rhyne at age eleven. He later received his Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance at Lenoir-Rhyne, and his Masters in Computer Software Engineering through East Carolina University. Throughout his life, he served as the accompanist for multiple entities, playing for community productions and events through schools, churches, and community groups. He served as a composing member of the musical group, Puddingstone and has been a featured soloist with the Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra.

Throughout his later years, Greg has been honored with many recognitions for his musical talent. In 2014, he was featured on American Public Media's Performance Today and his performances have been broadcast on WDAV's Carolina Live program. In 2016, he was presented the Most Creative Programming Award as a finalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs, where he performed as a soloist with the Fort Worth Symphony. This performance was followed by an invitation to perform and record on Van Cliburn's personal piano through WDAV Radio. The following year, he was invited to perform at the Gasteig Performance Center in Munich, Germany. In his hometown, Loving Lenoir presented Greg with a Pinnacle Award for Lifetime Achievement in Music, and in 2018 he was inducted into the Caldwell County Schools Hall of Honor.

In addition to his musical career, Greg was a computer software engineer, developing complex programs which established the international company of RMB Solutions, which continues strong today. He also served as an adjunct professor for East Carolina University, and was the designer for various online software courses. Greg had an insatiable passion for both teaching and learning. In the months before his death, his application had been accepted into a doctoral program, and he had been invited, once again, to compete in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

At the forefront of his legacy, his joy and devotion to his family was paramount as he was above all a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. His family was his true joy and inspiration. His memory continues through his wife, Cathy, his children Christopher, Daniel, Rebekah, and William, his grandchildren Alyssa, Liam, Christopher, Cheyenne, his mother Brenda and his sister, Julia. May his memory continue to guide us as we strive to follow his strong example of embracing life to the fullest, devoting time to creations that are positive and beautiful, seeking truth and kindness, and when given the options in life, choosing joy.

A memorial service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke's UMC Capital Campaign, WPCC Symphony or to Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
We luv you all..
Mary & Johnathon
Friend
January 19, 2022
We offer our condolences to each of you as we remember the life of Mr. Knight. You will be in our thoughts and in our hearts, as we cherish memories of this true gentleman who graciously shared his talents locally, and around the nation and the world. His mesmerizing performances will long be with us. ~~Caldwell County Retired School Personnel
Barbara H. Jones
January 19, 2022
Am so sorry to learn of the death of Greg Knight. I knew his father and his wife. I also know his mother. Greg was one of the most accomplished pianist I have ever heard. If I ever found he was going to play, I would make a special effort to attend. Also, my husband, Joe Wilson, built Greg´s house. My husband was at the point where he was planning to retire and Greg´s house was the last one he built. It was a pleasure to work with Greg and his wife and I consider it a privilege having him to pass through my life. He was a joy and a pleasure. God´s blessings on his family Jennie Wilson
Jennie Wilson
Friend
January 14, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Greg's family and friends. I have lost a true brother this day. I have known Greg since I met him while serving a 2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 1996. I can't say enough about Greg's passion for music and his devotion to being a good, decent, kind, human being. He was articulate with his thoughts and always quick to lend a kind word. I always appreciated our visits (rare as they were due to living in Utah) and came away feeling like I had a brother who understood me. Greg would let me tune his Kawai grand piano when I was in town, which was always followed with a healthy discussion of music, politics, and religion. How I will miss those days... His passion for music was astounding. Under a different set of circumstances, he could have been a full-time professional pianist. He did not lack for technique or expression. He just didn't get the "right" set of circumstances and coincidences that are very often needed to propel someone into that career. I was always amazed at how solid his technique was. Beyond that, I was amazed at his humility behind the dazzling performances. He was never boastful or arrogant, but was gentle, and willing to lend an ear if I needed suggestions with a musical passage I was struggling with. I will miss you dearly my brother....Until we meet again.
LaMar Watts
Friend
January 14, 2022
I just now learned of Gregory's passing. My heart breaks for all his family,just know that my Love & Prayers go out to you all. So sorry for your Loss. May God comfort you..as only He can.
Beverly Yelton
School
January 13, 2022
Brenda and Julia I´m sorry for your great loss! I´ve enjoy his beautiful music for years at our community events! He will be missed by many! Love to you both!
Diane Parris
January 13, 2022
