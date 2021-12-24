Gwyn Eugene SpannNovember 13, 1947 - December 22, 2021Gwyn Eugene Spann, 74, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence.Born Nov. 13, 1947, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Ruth Elizabeth Cannon and Louie Franklin Spann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers; and three sisters.Mr. Spann served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of service. He loved genealogy, fishing and coin collecting.Gwyn especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family, whether helping with projects, playing cards or just being together.He is survived by his children, Brian C. Spann and wife, Ellen, of Wake Forest, Miranda N. Threatt and husband, Kevin, of Lancaster, S.C.; sister, Shirley Goins and husband, Audie, of Santee-Cooper, S.C.; grandchildren, Adrienne, Joseph, William and Mary Spann, Madison Mauro and husband, James, Jacob and Taylor Threatt; and a large number of nieces and nephews, especially David, Michael, and Tony.A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m, Monday, Dec. 27, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held in the VA Cemetery at a later date.