Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hal Hunter Boliek
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Hal Hunter Boliek

November 3, 1946 - September 22, 2021

Hal Hunter Boliek, 74, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence.

Born Nov. 3, 1946, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Everette P. and Virginia Moser Boliek. In addition to his parents, Hal was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, James Jones and Christopher Walsh.

Hal was a graduate of Hickory High School, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and earned his master's degree from Appalachian State University. He taught and coached ninth grade at Grandview Middle School. He then taught health & physical education and coached basketball, baseball, softball, football, tennis, and drove a school bus at Hickory High School.

Sports were paramount in his life. He watched sports, he played sports, and coached sports, including coaching his children.

Hal enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, reading, and working in the yard. He was a kind and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. "Coach Hal" or "Coach Boliek" touched many lives and mentored many athletes during his career and was loved by all.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Hollar Boliek of the home; his son, Chris Boliek of Hickory; three daughters, Jennifer B. Walsh, Laura Boliek, and Katie Boliek, all of Hickory; two brothers, Tim Boliek and wife, Tonya, and Jerry Boliek, all of Hickory; and five grandchildren, Alexia, Zasha, Gwenevere, Kayleana, and James.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the lower building of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Praying for the family!!! He will be truly missed.
England Wimbush
School
October 7, 2021
Kathy, I am so sorry for your loss. My son remembers Hal since he was a student involved in sports at HHS during Hal's tenure there. He will truly be missed.
Jerry Sutherland
October 3, 2021
We are in prayer for you, Kathy, and all your family. Hal was always one of our favorite cousins ! We saw him at the Moser Family Reunion every year--and he helped make it very special. May God send you great memories! Blessings to all of you!
Nancy and George Bennett
Family
October 2, 2021
Hal played softball for my dad Floyd Stafford. I saw him and his wife a couple times at the ballpark playing for Hudson Deal. Praying for peace and comfort at this time. I am so sorry for your loss.
Rita Stafford Lowman
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss Coach bolieck was the best at what he did for all of at hickory high he will never be forgotten. A great man indeed!!!
Stephen carey
October 1, 2021
He will be missed he was my teacher and coach in school over 45 years ago God has gained a nother angel until we meet again mr boliek God bless you my friend
Steven smith
September 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Hal was loved by so many students and their families. Thoughts and prayers for your family. May he Rest In Peace.
Robert and Glenda Jolly
Family
September 30, 2021
Hal and I met and grew up together playing baseball and school. He was a great friend. He always had a smile on his face. I´ll miss our meetings at McDonalds for morning conversations. My heart is sad over his passing and I´ll definitely miss him. Rest well big guy.
Earl Dagenhart
Friend
September 30, 2021
Kathy, I´m so very sorry for your loss.
Nancy Wilson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Prayers for the family of a coach it was always a joy to see and a kind person who always offered words of encouragement. Always struck by how much he loved and enjoyed sports... and how he made them fun. We worked together for probably at least 35 years. God Bless you, Hal.
Chris Hobbs
Work
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results