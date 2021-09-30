Hal Hunter BoliekNovember 3, 1946 - September 22, 2021Hal Hunter Boliek, 74, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence.Born Nov. 3, 1946, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Everette P. and Virginia Moser Boliek. In addition to his parents, Hal was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, James Jones and Christopher Walsh.Hal was a graduate of Hickory High School, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and earned his master's degree from Appalachian State University. He taught and coached ninth grade at Grandview Middle School. He then taught health & physical education and coached basketball, baseball, softball, football, tennis, and drove a school bus at Hickory High School.Sports were paramount in his life. He watched sports, he played sports, and coached sports, including coaching his children.Hal enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, reading, and working in the yard. He was a kind and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. "Coach Hal" or "Coach Boliek" touched many lives and mentored many athletes during his career and was loved by all.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Hollar Boliek of the home; his son, Chris Boliek of Hickory; three daughters, Jennifer B. Walsh, Laura Boliek, and Katie Boliek, all of Hickory; two brothers, Tim Boliek and wife, Tonya, and Jerry Boliek, all of Hickory; and five grandchildren, Alexia, Zasha, Gwenevere, Kayleana, and James.A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the lower building of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.