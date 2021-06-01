Menu
Hal Marvin Weaver
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Hal Marvin Weaver

March 30, 1952 - May 28, 2021

Following a period of declining health, Hal Marvin Weaver, 69, of Newton, died peacefully at Trinity Ridge Nursing and Rehab Saturday, May 28, 2021.

Hal was born March 30, 1952, in Hickory, to the late Jack and Gladys Weaver.

Hal's career as a goldsmith allowed him to work and retire from the Bisanar Company. Hal was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his older brother, Joe Weaver (Janet) of Hickory; nephew, Jason Weaver (Kimberly) of Hickory; nieces, Katie Hartzog (Dan) of Raleigh and Suzanne Christopher (Mike) of Apex; and six great-nieces and -nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Richard Graf officiating.

Memorials may be made in Hal's memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1686 6th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Hal when he was married to my aunt. He was the nicest guy and a wonderful father to my cousin Kevin. My condolences to the family, my aunt Ella and cousin, Kevin Weaver.
Annette Shuford
Family
June 3, 2021
My brother, Rick, called and told me of Hal´s passing. We were childhood friends. I remember Hal as a carefree funny boy ...... and that will be the way I will always remember him. Rest In Peace. You are in Jesus´ care now and all is as it should be.
Janie Settlemyre Beard
Family
June 3, 2021
