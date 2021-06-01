Hal Marvin WeaverMarch 30, 1952 - May 28, 2021Following a period of declining health, Hal Marvin Weaver, 69, of Newton, died peacefully at Trinity Ridge Nursing and Rehab Saturday, May 28, 2021.Hal was born March 30, 1952, in Hickory, to the late Jack and Gladys Weaver.Hal's career as a goldsmith allowed him to work and retire from the Bisanar Company. Hal was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.He is survived by his older brother, Joe Weaver (Janet) of Hickory; nephew, Jason Weaver (Kimberly) of Hickory; nieces, Katie Hartzog (Dan) of Raleigh and Suzanne Christopher (Mike) of Apex; and six great-nieces and -nephews.A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Richard Graf officiating.Memorials may be made in Hal's memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1686 6th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.