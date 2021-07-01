Hans J. AuBuchonJune 28, 2021Hans J. AuBuchon, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.Hans was born in Germany in 1951, and was brought to the United States by his late parents, Jerome H. AuBuchon and Gertrude H. AuBuchon. He had one sister, Silvia Ann Shea, who lived in New Jersey, and died in 2010.A veteran of the U.S. Army, Hans served from 1973 to 1980. Following his military service, Hans worked in the North Carolina Community College System for more than 20 years, as Dean of Continuing Education, and later as FTE Auditor at several area community colleges. Hans was community oriented and enjoyed helping those in need publicly and anonymously. He served as the President of the Taylorsville Rotary Club from 1992 to 1993 and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He then served as the President of the NC Community College Adult Educators Association from 1996 to 1997.Hans is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna; son, John A. AuBuchon and wife, Alison J. AuBuchon of Issaquah, Wash.; son, Paul H. AuBuchon and wife, Jodie B. Aubuchon, and their two children, Whitaker and Merrick of Rutherford College. He dearly loved his family and his furbaby, Daisy Mae.The family will hold a Communion service honoring his memory at Sebastian Chapel on the grounds of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory, at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, with Father Larry LoMonaco officiating.Donations in memory of Hans may be given to either the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 State Hwy. P, Clyde, MO 64432; or Yancey County Humane Society, 962 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714.Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services