Harold Dean Auton
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Harold Dean Auton

December 29, 1942 - September 10, 2021

Harold Dean Auton, 78, of Newton, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a period of declining health.

He was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Cleveland County, to the late Robert Pinkney Auton and Maude Ingle Auton.

Harold was employed in construction and was a truck driver. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by four brothers, Burgin Auton, Ralph Auton, Robert A. (Hoot) Auton, William K. (Dood) Auton and five sisters, Carrol Auton, an infant sister, Maezelle Walls, Ethel (Tis) Scronce and Ima Jean (Monk) Carter.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Toney Auton; and one fur baby, Missy; three sisters, Frances (Polly) Peeler of Newton, Barbara (Sis) Stallings and husband, Dwight, of Vale, and Linda (Kay) Stallings and husband, Steve, of Vale.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 342 Jim Cline Rd. in Fallston. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Hill Memorial Park
342 Jim Cline Rd., Fallston, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Crematory.
