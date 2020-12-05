Menu
Harold Devon Bowman
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Harold Devon Bowman

June 25, 1938 - December 3, 2020

Harold Devon Bowman, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born June 25, 1938, to the late Clyde and Gladie Icenhour Bowman in Alexander County. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Wanda Sue Bowman; and brother, Rex Bowman.

Mr. Bowman's body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service Friday, Dec. 4, from 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service for Mr. Bowman will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. A private burial will be conducted at Pinecrest Cemetery in Granite Falls.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Bowman include one son, Darryl Bowman and wife, Tammy, of Conover; two grandsons, Cory Bowman and wife, Ashley, of Waynesville, and Dakota Bowman and wife, Mariah, of Newton; sister, Faye Dyson of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Melvin and Judy Bolick of Bethlehem.

Mr. Bowman was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Bingo, was an avid card player, and going to the beach, doing anything outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring and Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Suite A, Newton, NC 28658

COVID–19 restrictions apply to all services.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral Service
Dec
5
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral Service
Dec
6
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral Service
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral Service
