Harold Gene GoforthHarold Gene Goforth, 75, a native of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home.Mr. Goforth was the son of the late Pearl Phelps Goforth and Hobart Goforth. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, and was honorably discharged — he was certified in aviation electronics. His passions were flying, sailing, and family. He was a life-long member of AOPA (Airplane Owners and Pilots Association) and flew for Air Wilmington in Wilmington, and Little River, S.C. Goforth, owner operator of Karo Inc., was a life-long member of OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association). He was a regular attender and supporter of missions at Farmville Presbyterian Church in Farmville.He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rose Drake Goforth of the home; stepson, Jay (Ashley) Howell; grandchildren, Taylor, Summer and Carson Howell; brother, Joe (Barbara) Goforth of Conover; and sister, Nancy (Lamar) Huffman of Granite Falls. He is beloved by 14 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and -nephews; 20 great-great-nieces and -nephews from North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim (Sarah) Goforth, Jerry (Linda) Goforth; and two infant brothers.A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m., at the Farmville Presbyterian Church in Farmville.Memorial gifts may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., Farmville, NC 27828.Sincere thanks to family, church family, and health care providers and agencies for the prayers, cards, food, and special care you gave and still give.Farmville Funeral Home