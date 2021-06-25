Menu
Harold Gene Goforth
Harold Gene Goforth

Harold Gene Goforth, 75, a native of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home.

Mr. Goforth was the son of the late Pearl Phelps Goforth and Hobart Goforth. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, and was honorably discharged — he was certified in aviation electronics. His passions were flying, sailing, and family. He was a life-long member of AOPA (Airplane Owners and Pilots Association) and flew for Air Wilmington in Wilmington, and Little River, S.C. Goforth, owner operator of Karo Inc., was a life-long member of OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association). He was a regular attender and supporter of missions at Farmville Presbyterian Church in Farmville.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rose Drake Goforth of the home; stepson, Jay (Ashley) Howell; grandchildren, Taylor, Summer and Carson Howell; brother, Joe (Barbara) Goforth of Conover; and sister, Nancy (Lamar) Huffman of Granite Falls. He is beloved by 14 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and -nephews; 20 great-great-nieces and -nephews from North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim (Sarah) Goforth, Jerry (Linda) Goforth; and two infant brothers.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m., at the Farmville Presbyterian Church in Farmville.

Memorial gifts may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., Farmville, NC 27828.

Sincere thanks to family, church family, and health care providers and agencies for the prayers, cards, food, and special care you gave and still give.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 25, 2021.
Sponsored by Farmville Funeral Home.
I have wonderful memories of Gene when he lived in Wilmington. He was my tenant when he flew for Wilm Air. We spent many days sailing the Intercoastal, ocean or river. He introduced me to Charlie the alligator @ the battleship. We took power walks. Gene was one of few people that did everything on his "bucket list". He was smart and witty. I´ll never forget what he said when a lady was calling from her boat radio for a nearby pump-out station! Blessed you were part of my life. I´ll catch you on the other side. Maybe we can sail on the Crystal Sea.
Ann Brown
June 25, 2021
