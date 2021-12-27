Harold Clinton PhillipsMarch 12, 1939 - December 25, 2021Harold Clinton Phillips, 82, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his residence.Born March 12, 1939, in Ashe County, he was the son of the late Wade and Louise Phillips. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Phillips; and a sister, Pauline Hines.Mr. Phillips was a hard working homebody, who loved gardening, working on small engines, and the Lord.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kathy Parker and husband, Michael, of Pensacola, Fla., two sons, Michael Phillips of Woodruff, S.C., and Tim Phillips and wife, Kris, of Lebanon, Va.; three grandsons, Jeffrey Huffman of Columbia, S.C., Christopher Huffman of Advance, and Mark Phillips of Mocksville; two granddaughters, April Keller of Morganton, and Courtney Phillips of Lebanon, Va.; five brothers, Joseph Phillips of Hickory, Herman Phillips of Claremont, James Phillips of Conover, Paul Phillips of Maiden, and Jerry Phillips of Creston; a sister, Gladys Mullis of West Jefferson; and numerous great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Monica Childers officiating.