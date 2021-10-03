Menu
Harriet Louise McKinney Eller
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Harriet Louise McKinney Eller

February 22, 1950 - September 28, 2021

Harriet Eller, 71, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare.

She was born Feb. 22, 1950, daughter of the late Dewey McKinney and Josephine Hoilman McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Eller; siblings, Marvin McKinney, Dewey "Butch" McKinney, Linda McKinney and Dorothy Walker.

Those left to cherish her memory are one son, Timothy Eller of Hudson; granddaughter, Audren Hamby of Hudson; siblings, Ginger Gardner and Don of Mississippi, Brenda Roth of Taylorsville, Debra McKinney of New Hampshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Garden, in Lenoir, Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 12 p.m.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
