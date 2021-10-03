Harriet Louise McKinney EllerFebruary 22, 1950 - September 28, 2021Harriet Eller, 71, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare.She was born Feb. 22, 1950, daughter of the late Dewey McKinney and Josephine Hoilman McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Eller; siblings, Marvin McKinney, Dewey "Butch" McKinney, Linda McKinney and Dorothy Walker.Those left to cherish her memory are one son, Timothy Eller of Hudson; granddaughter, Audren Hamby of Hudson; siblings, Ginger Gardner and Don of Mississippi, Brenda Roth of Taylorsville, Debra McKinney of New Hampshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Garden, in Lenoir, Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 12 p.m.