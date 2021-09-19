Hayden Reece CrumpMarch 6, 1930 - September 17, 2021Hayden Reece Crump, 91, of Newton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his residence.He was born March 6, 1930, in Caldwell County, the son of the late James and Lucy Vines Crump. Hayden worked in the automotive business where he was a member of the UAW- United Auto Worker local 659.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lillie Woodruff Crump; brothers, Glenn, Herman, and Billy Wayne Crump; and sisters, Doris Ingram, Myrtle Pheylaw, and Floy May Crump.Survivors include his nephew, Joseph Alvarado and wife, Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m., with Joseph Alvarado officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Charity Baptist Missions, INC for feeding the children, P.O. Box 692, Bristol, TN 37621.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations