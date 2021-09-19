Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hayden Reece Crump
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Hayden Reece Crump

March 6, 1930 - September 17, 2021

Hayden Reece Crump, 91, of Newton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 6, 1930, in Caldwell County, the son of the late James and Lucy Vines Crump. Hayden worked in the automotive business where he was a member of the UAW- United Auto Worker local 659.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lillie Woodruff Crump; brothers, Glenn, Herman, and Billy Wayne Crump; and sisters, Doris Ingram, Myrtle Pheylaw, and Floy May Crump.

Survivors include his nephew, Joseph Alvarado and wife, Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m., with Joseph Alvarado officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Charity Baptist Missions, INC for feeding the children, P.O. Box 692, Bristol, TN 37621.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Sep
21
Service
3:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.