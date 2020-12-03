Menu
Hazel Ann Lovern
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Hazel Ann Lovern

July 1, 1942 - November 30, 2020

Hazel Ann Lovern, 78, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born July 1, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Inez Willis VanHorn. Hazel was an extremely devoted Duke fan! She was also a semi world famous Rummy player. She loved holidays, cookouts and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard VanHorn; nephew, Michael VanHorn; and son-in-law, Jeff Cook.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert Denny Lovern Sr.; stepson, Robert Denny Lovern Jr.; stepdaughter, Mary Lovern; brother, Charles VanHorn and wife; daughter, Hope Cook; son, Bryan Lovern and wife, Christy; seven grandchildren, Alex McCain, Heather Shelton, Anthony Lovern, Joshua Lovern, Christian Lovern, Cameron Lovern, and Jessica Lovern; and five great-grandchildren, Maddie McCain, Aleyiah Nichols, Noah Lovern, Addison Lovern, and Raelyn Lovern.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Ken Atkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service, with burial to follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
