Hazel BowmanMarch 27, 1941 - April 4, 2022Hazel Damie Thomas Bowman, 81, of Conover, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence.She was born March 27, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late John Charles Thomas and Beulah Mae Reese Thomas. Hazel was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover and served as Sunday school teacher. She retired as a customer service representative with Bassett Furniture in Newton, and loved to travel and spend time with her family.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Donald Ray Bowman of the home; sons, Jeffrey Ray Bowman of Conover, Charles Thomas Bowman and wife, Amy, of Conover, Brian "Keith" Bowman and wife, Tammy, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Brandon Bowman (Amber), Lauren Little (Anthony), Randall Bowman (Ashley), Adam Bowman (Destiny), Hunter Philyaw, Chelsea Bowman, and Joshua Bowman (Rocio); and great-grandchildren, Adrian Bowman, Blair Bowman, Blaine Bowman, Paisley Bowman, Brayden Bowman, Brennen Little, Tyna Little, and Cooper Bowman.A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 3 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Eric Hauss and Kevin Graudin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Kenneth Bowman, Dwight Bowman, Sean Bowman, Bobby Bowman, Ronnie Reese, and Matthew Bowman.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.