Hickory Daily Record
Hazel Helton Mullinax
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Hazel Helton Mullinax

December 28, 1934 - April 2, 2022

Hazel Helton Mullinax, 87, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Caldwell UNC Health Care.

She was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Caldwell County, to the late Rev. Calvin Helton and Arlie Bolick Helton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Smith; two sisters, Edith H. Bollinger, and Aline H. Hamlet; and one brother, James M. Helton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Henry "Buck" Mullinax of the home; one son, Wyatt C. Smith of Lenoir; two daughters, Peggy S. Rudisill and husband, Brent, of Vale, and LeAnn Graybeal and partner, Joey B. Mitchell, of Newton; two sisters, Marie Reid of Granite Falls, and Thelma Homesly of Cherryville; one granddaughter, Andrea Autrey and husband, Shane, of Newton; and there are too many to name who called her Mom or Nanny.

No services are planned at this time.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
