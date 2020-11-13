Hazel SetzerOctober 24, 1933 - November 10, 2020Hazel Eller Setzer, 87, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late John and Carrie Icard Eller.Hazel was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont, and was retired from Balls Creek Elementary School before and after school care program after 12 years of service.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Setzer Sr.; son, Robert E. Setzer Jr.; three brothers; and four sisters.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Judy Sipe and fiancé, Gary Burgess, of Maiden and Frances Stepp and husband, Don, of Newton; daughter-in-law, Doris Setzer of Claremont; grandchildren, Robert E. Setzer III, Brittany James, Kristina Amidon, Kevin Sigmon and Lisa Drake; great-grandchildren, Camilla Drake, Dylan Edmondson, Alicia Setzer, Lexee Setzer, Jase James, Jake James, and hopefully Hazelynn in 2021.A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m., at Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Rich Irwin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Mt. View United Methodist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.