Hazelene WilkinsonJuly 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022Hazelene Whitworth Wilkinson, 78, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Abernethy Laurels.She was born July 7, 1943, in Lincoln County, to the late Hazel Edward Whitworth and Flossie Mae Grigg Whitworth.Hazelene retired from Hickory City Schools. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and visiting historical sites in North Carolina. Hazelene's fondest memories were Sunday dinners at her mother's house and having her family all together. Her children were her greatest inspirations and she always tried to set a good example. Hazelene's favorite Bible verse was Matthew 7:12.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Glenn Thomas Wilkinson; daughter, Angelica Gay Church; and brother, Boyce Edwin Whitworth.Those left to cherish her memory are son, Michael Wilkinson and wife, Anita, of Hickory; daughters, Glenda Winters and husband, Chuck, of Maiden, and Donna Littlejohn of Catawba; brother, Ralph Yates of Iron Station; sister, Barbara Sue Poston of Iron Station; grandchildren, Elizabeth Benefield and husband, Daniel, of Catawba, Joshua Winters of Kannapolis, Michelle Littlejohn of Catawba, Brandon Littlejohn and wife, Aurora, of Hickory, Stewart Wilkinson and wife, Amanda, of Hickory, Justin McLean and wife, Brittany, of Greenville, N.C., Leslie Rhodarmer and husband, Steven, of Hickory, and Robbie Littlejohn and wife, Michelle, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Brianna, Haylee, Madison, Trenton, Joseph, Macie, Axle, Alma, Coly, Lily, and J.J.A graveside service to celebrate Hazelene's life will be held Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Chuck Winters will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Balls Creek Independent Church in Newton.