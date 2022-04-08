Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazelene Wilkinson
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Hazelene Wilkinson

July 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022

Hazelene Whitworth Wilkinson, 78, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Abernethy Laurels.

She was born July 7, 1943, in Lincoln County, to the late Hazel Edward Whitworth and Flossie Mae Grigg Whitworth.

Hazelene retired from Hickory City Schools. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and visiting historical sites in North Carolina. Hazelene's fondest memories were Sunday dinners at her mother's house and having her family all together. Her children were her greatest inspirations and she always tried to set a good example. Hazelene's favorite Bible verse was Matthew 7:12.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Glenn Thomas Wilkinson; daughter, Angelica Gay Church; and brother, Boyce Edwin Whitworth.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Michael Wilkinson and wife, Anita, of Hickory; daughters, Glenda Winters and husband, Chuck, of Maiden, and Donna Littlejohn of Catawba; brother, Ralph Yates of Iron Station; sister, Barbara Sue Poston of Iron Station; grandchildren, Elizabeth Benefield and husband, Daniel, of Catawba, Joshua Winters of Kannapolis, Michelle Littlejohn of Catawba, Brandon Littlejohn and wife, Aurora, of Hickory, Stewart Wilkinson and wife, Amanda, of Hickory, Justin McLean and wife, Brittany, of Greenville, N.C., Leslie Rhodarmer and husband, Steven, of Hickory, and Robbie Littlejohn and wife, Michelle, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Brianna, Haylee, Madison, Trenton, Joseph, Macie, Axle, Alma, Coly, Lily, and J.J.

A graveside service to celebrate Hazelene's life will be held Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Chuck Winters will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Balls Creek Independent Church in Newton.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.