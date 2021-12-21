Helen Roseman Barger
July 17, 1927 - December 15, 2021
Helen Roseman Barger, 94, formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Retirement Living, in High Point.
She was born July 17, 1927, to the late Hubert Roseman and Macie Wilson Roseman, in Catawba County. Helen was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Barger Jr.; brother, Charles Roseman; grandson, T. Michael Barger Jr.; and nephew, C. Rodney Roseman.
Survivors include her son, Tom Barger of Lexington, N.C.; nieces, Kathy Roseman Bolch of Conover and Sherry Roseman Craig of Hickory.
A private graveside service was held at Catawba Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Dan Duke.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1644 Main Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.