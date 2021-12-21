Menu
Helen Roseman Barger
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Helen Roseman Barger

July 17, 1927 - December 15, 2021

Helen Roseman Barger, 94, formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Retirement Living, in High Point.

She was born July 17, 1927, to the late Hubert Roseman and Macie Wilson Roseman, in Catawba County. Helen was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Barger Jr.; brother, Charles Roseman; grandson, T. Michael Barger Jr.; and nephew, C. Rodney Roseman.

Survivors include her son, Tom Barger of Lexington, N.C.; nieces, Kathy Roseman Bolch of Conover and Sherry Roseman Craig of Hickory.

A private graveside service was held at Catawba Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Dan Duke.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1644 Main Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy, my prayers are with you. I remember your mom...such a sweet lady.
Sandra Wright (Mike)
December 22, 2021
Tommy, so sorry to hear about your mother. She and your Daddy were the BEST! Do you remember the great times we used to have at Lakeside. Sure wish life was that simple again.
Robbie Sherrill
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family. I remember Helen fondly from my childhood. My daddy was her cousin, Charles Ray Wilson.
Ann Wilson Boyette
Family
December 21, 2021
Helen was a very sweet person and was always asking about me during my bout with breast cancer. My mother, Margie Cline Isenhour, is her only surviving cousin. They were very close and spent many hours visiting in person, and on the phone when they were both unable to travel to each others homes. Mother misses their phone conversations so much. Our prayers are with Tom.
Debbie Benge
Family
December 21, 2021
