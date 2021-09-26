Helen Judy Forehand
January 28, 1929 - September 24, 2021
Helen Judy Forehand, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Helen was born Jan. 28, 1929, to the late Joel Calvin and Leora Smith Williams in Chowan County.
During Helen's working career she worked in the service area at the Alexander County Hospital.
Helen was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed gardening and working with flowers.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Forehand; sisters, Destine Williams, Lois Harris, Beulah Harrell, Ruby Webb, Ruth Holton, Ailene Foutch, and Mary Elliot; and brothers, Thomas, Calvin, and Melvin Williams.
Those left to cherish the memory of Helen include her daughter, Debbie S. Forehand; brother, Jack Williams and wife, Brenda; sister, Hazel Black and husband, Bill; one granddaughter, Ashley Walker; and six great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Seth Shepherd, Westen, Airalyn, Avalyn, and Declan Walker.
Mrs. Forehand will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, Sept. 27, in Friendship Community Cemetery at 1 p.m. The Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Alexander Funeral and Cremation Servicewww.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 26, 2021.