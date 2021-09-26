Menu
Helen Judy Forehand
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Helen Judy Forehand

January 28, 1929 - September 24, 2021

Helen Judy Forehand, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Helen was born Jan. 28, 1929, to the late Joel Calvin and Leora Smith Williams in Chowan County.

During Helen's working career she worked in the service area at the Alexander County Hospital.

Helen was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed gardening and working with flowers.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Forehand; sisters, Destine Williams, Lois Harris, Beulah Harrell, Ruby Webb, Ruth Holton, Ailene Foutch, and Mary Elliot; and brothers, Thomas, Calvin, and Melvin Williams.

Those left to cherish the memory of Helen include her daughter, Debbie S. Forehand; brother, Jack Williams and wife, Brenda; sister, Hazel Black and husband, Bill; one granddaughter, Ashley Walker; and six great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Seth Shepherd, Westen, Airalyn, Avalyn, and Declan Walker.

Mrs. Forehand will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, Sept. 27, in Friendship Community Cemetery at 1 p.m. The Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral Service
193 NC Hwy, Taylorsville, NC
Sep
27
Burial
1:00p.m.
Friendship Community Cemetery
Sep
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Friendship Community Cemetery
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 28, 2021
