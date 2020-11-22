Helen Jessie Ervin Propst
Helen Jessie Ervin Propst, of Vale, passed away Tuesday, Nov, 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church with Pastor Melvin Peay officiating. Burial at Southside Cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Church, prior to the service.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2020.