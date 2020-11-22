Menu
Helen Jessie Ervin Propst
Helen Jessie Ervin Propst, of Vale, passed away Tuesday, Nov, 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church with Pastor Melvin Peay officiating. Burial at Southside Cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Church, prior to the service.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.