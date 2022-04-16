Helen Hildebrand LowmanMrs. Helen Hildebrand Lowman, 98, of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, April 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.Helen was well-loved by all who knew her and she returned that love. She was the daughter of the late Baxter Hildebrand and Nevada Brittain Hildebrand. She was a founding member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, where she once served as church treasurer for many years. She worked at Alba Waldensian and retired from J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center (formerly Western Carolina Center) as a resident caregiver.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie E. Lowman; sisters, Sallie H. Reep and Eva H. Lowman; and brothers, Lee Hildebrand, Ivy Hildebrand and Lester Hildebrand.She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Rivera and husband, Gene of Hickory; grandson, Phil Smith and wife, Penny of Morganton; great-grandsons who brought her so much joy, Garrett Smith and Andrew Smith of Morganton; brother, George "Tom" Hildebrand and wife Joyce of Drexel; a special niece, Kay Williams of Drexel; special cousins, Diane Cook of Connelly Springs, Sue Carol Joiner of Houston, Texas and Josie Brittain of Connelly Springs; a special nephew, Danny Hildebrand and wife, Margaret of Connelly Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special close friends Evelyn Kiser Robertson, Evelyn Webb, Susan Haire, Faye Peeler and Travis Yancey who she thought of as family.A graveside service will be held today, Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m., at Philadelphia Baptist Church cemetery in Connelly Springs, with the Revs. Douglas St. John and Doyle Holder officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the burial.Memorials can be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church, 7502 George Hildebrand School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.