Helen C. MabreyJune 16, 1934 - June 8, 2021Helen Faye Crawford Mabrey, 86, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Lincoln Rehabilitation Center in Lincolnton.Helen was born June 16, 1934, in Gaston County, to the late Ernest Crawford and Hazel Ward Crawford.She is survived by son, Mike Mabrey (Dawn) of Maiden; daughter, Angela M. Jones (Timothy) of Lincolnton; brother, Ernie Crawford of Mt. Holly; sister, Margie Bowling of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, with Pastor Mark Muckler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary of Maiden