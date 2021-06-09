Menu
Helen C. Mabrey
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Helen C. Mabrey

June 16, 1934 - June 8, 2021

Helen Faye Crawford Mabrey, 86, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Lincoln Rehabilitation Center in Lincolnton.

Helen was born June 16, 1934, in Gaston County, to the late Ernest Crawford and Hazel Ward Crawford.

She is survived by son, Mike Mabrey (Dawn) of Maiden; daughter, Angela M. Jones (Timothy) of Lincolnton; brother, Ernie Crawford of Mt. Holly; sister, Margie Bowling of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, with Pastor Mark Muckler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
Sherrills Ford, NC
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
Sherrills Ford, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ruth H. Mabrey
June 12, 2021
