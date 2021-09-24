Helen Montiene Coleman Prater
March 20, 1936 - September 21, 2021
Helen Montiene Coleman Prater, 85, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born March 20, 1936, in Gadsden, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Rosa Lee Monroe Coleman and William Reid Coleman Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Ethel Loretta Coleman, William "Bill" Reid Coleman Jr., Betty George, Jackie Clark, Nancy Henley, and Rose Scarboro.
Helen was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory and an active member of the DAVA — Chapter 34.
She is survived by her children, Suzy Milholland and husband, David, of Huntersville, Rip Prater and wife, Ann Marie, of Catawba, Ginger Stokes and husband, Bill, of Claremont, and Reid Prater and wife, Sonya, of Newton; two sisters, Gail Martin of Gadsden, Ala., and Connie Blackwell of Huntsville, Ala.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Gadsden, Ala., and a memorial service will be held in Hickory at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the Arthritis Foundation
, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 24, 2021.