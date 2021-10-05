Helen Bean Short
May 7, 1925 - September 29, 2021
Helen Bean Short, 96, of Hickory, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Frye Regional Hospital, after several years of declining health.
She was born in Caldwell County May 7, 1925, the daughter of the late Edgar R. Bean and Naomi Ford Bean Helton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene W. Short.
Helen was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Short Lane (William) of Cary; son, Terry Short (Vanessa) of Hickory; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Myers officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow.
Memorial gifts may be made to Creative Ministry of Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2021.