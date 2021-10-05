Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Bean Short
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Helen Bean Short

May 7, 1925 - September 29, 2021

Helen Bean Short, 96, of Hickory, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Frye Regional Hospital, after several years of declining health.

She was born in Caldwell County May 7, 1925, the daughter of the late Edgar R. Bean and Naomi Ford Bean Helton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene W. Short.

Helen was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Short Lane (William) of Cary; son, Terry Short (Vanessa) of Hickory; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Myers officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow.

Memorial gifts may be made to Creative Ministry of Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Naomi and Jay Key
Family
October 6, 2021
Naomi and Jay Key
Family
October 6, 2021
Aunt Helen Short will be missed by so many, including her extended family. My remembrance of Aunt Helen include the fact that she was a strong Christian woman. She was a business woman, owning along with her husband and son, Bonita Galleries (Named after her daughter). She had a beautiful home which overlooked the Catawba River. She had beautiful flowers wherever she lived. She was a wonderful hostess. She taught SS, she took the Older people (she in her late 80´s) to their Dr.s appointments. She was a giver and a follower of Jesus Christ. We pray that God will continue comforting each of you, her precious family this day and in those to come.
Naomi and Jay Key
Family
October 6, 2021
Roy and Norma Anderson
Family
October 6, 2021
Roy and Norma Anderson
Family
October 6, 2021
Aunt Helen was a very sweet and special lady. She was always so kind to us all. She and Mama enjoyed talking daily as long as they could. Aunt Helen always had updates on all her family, which she loved dearly. Another thing they loved to discuss was their upcoming Sunday School lesson since both taught a ladies class for years. Mama (Hilda Bean Cowsert) was so sorry to hear of her dear sister´s home going and wished she could have gone to see her. I showed her pictures of their last visit and that warmed her heart. May God´s peace fill your hearts as I know she will be greatly missed by her dear family. Rest In Peace, Aunt Helen, we know you are enjoying being in the presence of the Lord.
Roy and Norma Anderson
Family
October 6, 2021
Hilda Bean Cowsert and family
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results