Aunt Helen was a very sweet and special lady. She was always so kind to us all. She and Mama enjoyed talking daily as long as they could. Aunt Helen always had updates on all her family, which she loved dearly. Another thing they loved to discuss was their upcoming Sunday School lesson since both taught a ladies class for years. Mama (Hilda Bean Cowsert) was so sorry to hear of her dear sister´s home going and wished she could have gone to see her. I showed her pictures of their last visit and that warmed her heart. May God´s peace fill your hearts as I know she will be greatly missed by her dear family. Rest In Peace, Aunt Helen, we know you are enjoying being in the presence of the Lord.

Roy and Norma Anderson Family October 6, 2021