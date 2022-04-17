Helene de Perczel
August 17, 1926 - April 8, 2022
Mrs. Helene de Perczel (née Banyasz Ilona) of Hickory, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side, passed peacefully into the loving arms of the Lord Friday, April 8, 2022. She was 95 years old.
Mrs. de Perczel was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Székesfehérvár, Hungary. As a young woman she survived the occupation of her homeland first by Nazi Germany and then Communist Russia during World War II, experiencing many harrowing events. In 1946 Helene married her husband, Leslie de Perczel (Homonnai-Perczel Laszlo), an engineer and artillery commander in the Hungarian army. The couple settled in Budapest and welcomed the birth of their son John in 1947. After many years suffering under Soviet rule, the family fled Hungary in 1956, during the revolution, selling everything they had to farmers who smuggled them across the Iron Curtain into Austria. From there the family continued on and settled in Chicago, changing their surname to de Perczel to follow Leslie's younger brother who had preceded them in immigrating to the United States. In 1958 their daughter, Maria, was born. In Chicago Helene worked as an expert varitypist for international construction company De Leuw, Cather & Co. After retiring, Helene moved with her husband to Hickory to be close to their son and his family, who by that time had established his medical practice there. Helene was very proud to work as an assistant in her son's office until age 72.
Mrs. de Perczel was a vibrant and fiercely independent soul, who was active in the community and a regular attendee of First United Methodist Church. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, having an uncanny ability to connect deeply with anyone she met. She was a most kind, generous, loving woman who had a deep and steadfast faith in the Lord. She lived on her own until just prior to her death, shortly following her diagnosis of metastatic cancer.
Helene was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Leslie de Perczel; and son, Dr. John de Perczel.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maria de Perczel Goodwin and husband, Ian, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Carol de Perczel of Hickory; grandson, John Forrest de Perczel, Esq. and wife, Mayumi, of Tokyo, Japan; and her granddaughter, Leslie de Perczel O'Brate and husband, Phil, and their children, Natalie and Dylan of Raleigh.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Carolina Caring Hospice and to Ms. Tammy Smith, all of whom provided loving care and comfort to Helene in her final weeks.
Those who wish to express sympathy are asked to consider donations in Helene's memory to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC, 28603; www.catawbahumane.org
; and the Hospice House at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC, 28658, www.carolinacaring.org
.
A memorial service is planned for August 2022.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 17, 2022.