Henry Lee Jarvis
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Henry Lee Jarvis

July 23, 1920 - September 11, 2021

Henry Lee Jarvis, 101, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House.

Born July 23, 1920, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Richard Lee and Lola Lee Ferguson Jarvis. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by six siblings and their spouses, Frank (Nell) Jarvis, Clara (Joe) Harrington, Becky (James) Fox, Bertha (Justin) Davis, Mabel (Roy) Bowman, and Mary Lou (Howard) Reedy; two brothers-in-law, Sam Eckard Jr., and wife, Mary, Harold Eckard and wife, Christine; and his son-in-law, Harold Goldstein.

Henry was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church where, over the years, he served on the Church Council, and the Properties Committee. The Social Ministry Committee recognized him for his many years of service as a volunteer at the Hickory Soup Kitchen where he also served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Royal Order of Moose for 68 years, and the American Legion for 33 years. Henry was proud to have served in the Army during World War II, and his strong sense of patriotism led him to volunteer for his voting precinct. He placed a high value on duty and responsibility and always was available to help neighbors and friends.

Survivors include his wife of more than 75 years, Thelma Eckard Jarvis; daughter, Susan Goldstein; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. The family is very grateful to Patti Nelson, Donna Kay and Alexis Piessel, and the nursing staff at Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Mt Olive Lutheran Church with Pastor Ryan Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601; Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or a charity of one's choice.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Mt Olive Lutheran Church
NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
1 Entry
Matthew-5-4-KJV " Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted."
Allen Fox
Family
September 14, 2021
