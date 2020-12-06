Menu
Herbert Hudson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Herbert Hudson

December 10, 1931 - December 3, 2020

Herbert Haywood Hudson, 88, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

He was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Rockingham County, to the late Thomas Hudson and Pattie Miller Hudson. Herbert was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He attended First Baptist Church in Hickory for 50 years, where he served as deacon and was in the church choir and the gospel choir. Herbert enjoyed gardening and had a beautiful rose garden. He loved to share his roses with his family, neighbors and friends. He retired from the IRS and in his later years, he enjoyed his grandchildren and was delighted to have a great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Merle Chilton Hudson; brothers, Emory, Fred, John, Claude and Lawrence Hudson; and sisters, Kathleen Roberts and Mary Frances Durham.

Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Bev Rogers and husband, Jeff, of Greenville, S.C., and Susan Adams and husband, Mike, of Conover; brothers, Phillip Hudson and wife, Marge, of Concord, and Jerry Hudson and wife, Carolyn, of Greensboro; grandchildren, Marshall Rogers, Graham (Kasandra) Rogers, Heath (Natalie) Rogers, and Jeremiah Rogers, Taylor (Brian) Sullivan, Austin (Hayley) Adams and Aly Adams; and great-grandson, Maverick Sullivan.

A service to celebrate Herbert's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Rogers and Rev. Andrew Barrett will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4, Newton, 28658; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Service
Trinity Baptist Church in Newton
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
