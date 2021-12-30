Menu
Hilda Hoke Carter
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Hilda Hoke Carter

August 2, 1948 - December 28, 2021

Hilda Hoke Carter, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

She was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Albert Hugh Hoke and Annie Ruth Stoner Hoke. Hilda retired from McCreary Modern, in Newton, where she worked as a sewer and taught quilting classes at Lee Sewing Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonya Carter Finegan; and brother, Harry Hoke.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Roy Andrew Carter Jr. of Hickory; son, Doug Carter and wife, Amy, of Hickory; son-in-law, Mike Finegan of Mooresville; brother, Jack Hoke of Hickory; sisters, Hazel Lovelace of Hickory and Helen Steele of Hickory; grandchildren, Kate Westmoreland (Chris), Bryce Carter, Ellie Saladino (Dom), Ethan Carter, and Matthew Finegan; and great-grandchild, Avery Westmoreland.

A private memorial service to celebrate Hilda's life will be held in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate.

Hilda was a cancer survivor, therefore the family request memorials be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 30, 2021.
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Buddy we are so very sorry for your loss . She will be greatly missed. My God wrap his arms around your family and you . We love you. Judy daughter of Retha Carter Smith
judy glover
Family
December 31, 2021
Praying that God will carry you through in times like this. I will always remember Mrs Hilda,each night when I would get her in bed,we would tell each other-I love you. Sweet lady.
Dokie Ramseur
December 30, 2021
