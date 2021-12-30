Hilda Hoke Carter
August 2, 1948 - December 28, 2021
Hilda Hoke Carter, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
She was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Albert Hugh Hoke and Annie Ruth Stoner Hoke. Hilda retired from McCreary Modern, in Newton, where she worked as a sewer and taught quilting classes at Lee Sewing Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonya Carter Finegan; and brother, Harry Hoke.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Roy Andrew Carter Jr. of Hickory; son, Doug Carter and wife, Amy, of Hickory; son-in-law, Mike Finegan of Mooresville; brother, Jack Hoke of Hickory; sisters, Hazel Lovelace of Hickory and Helen Steele of Hickory; grandchildren, Kate Westmoreland (Chris), Bryce Carter, Ellie Saladino (Dom), Ethan Carter, and Matthew Finegan; and great-grandchild, Avery Westmoreland.
A private memorial service to celebrate Hilda's life will be held in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate.
Hilda was a cancer survivor, therefore the family request memorials be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 30, 2021.