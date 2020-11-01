The Rev. Homer GreeneMarch 31, 1931 - October 28, 2020The Rev. Homer Fred Greene, 89, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born March 31, 1931, in Watauga County, to the late Winfred Finley Greene and Jennie Pearl Greene.Homer was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. He was a devoted minister, serving for more than 65 years at numerous churches which included Stony Fork Baptist Church in Deep Gap, Three Forks Baptist Church in Boone (1953-1962), Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Elkin (1962-1972), Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory (1972-1996), Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden (1996-1997), Fairgrove Baptist Church in Hickory (1997-1998), Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville (1998-1999), Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wilkesboro (1999-2000) and Cub Creek Baptist Church in 1996. Homer was a member of American Legion Post #544. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and past Master of Ashler Lodge #373. Homer served as Chaplain for St. Stephens Fire Department for many years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Hampton Greene; and brothers, Harlan Greene and Howard Greene.Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Shannon Greene and wife, Diane, of Hickory, Shawn Greene and wife, Tamara, of Conover; sister: Hannah Smith of Deep Gap; grandchildren, Julie Patrick (Richie) and Ashley McAlpin (Cory); great-grandchildren, Conor Scott and Chanceton Patrick; sisters-in-law, Raydell and Betty Greene; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service which is open to the public with military honors by American Legion Post #544 and Masonic rites, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The Rev. Sherrill Wellborn and the Rev. John Moore will officiate. Homer's body will lie in state Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Greene family will not be present.Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; to Homer F. Greene Educational Scholarship Fund, c/o Catawba Valley Baptist Association, P.O. Box 9006, Hickory, NC 28603; or to American Legion Post #544, Attn: Homer F. Greene Scholarship Fund, 420 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.