Homer Loyd NewtonWith much sadness, the family of Homer Loyd Newton, 88, of Hickory, announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, at home, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, after a short period of declining health. Homer, known as "Pop" to his family and close friends, was the epitome of love and kindness. Family was his number one priority in life.Born in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Homer moved with his family to Gaston County, where he spent his childhood. He met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Doris Anne Stewart, while he played football and she was a cheerleader. After graduating from Clover High School in Clover, S.C., he enlisted in the U.S. Army, completing his basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and then was stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville. After completing his service with the U.S. Army, he attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, married his wife, Doris, in 1957, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in 1959.His first job after graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne was as the branch manager of the Viewmont branch of First National Bank (now Wells Fargo). He later joined Blackwelder Oil Company as sales manager. Blackwelder Oil Company was purchased by MidState Oil Company, where he worked for many years and later established Newton Oil Company, where he was president until his retirement in 2010.Homer was a member of the Hickory Jaycees for many years. He became a very active member of Hickory Rotary Club, receiving the "Service Above Self Award" in 2003-2004, and named a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a Mason and a Shriner.Homer's greatest loves, second only to his family, were his love of fishing and tennis. He spent much of his spare time driving to the Outer Banks to flounder fish with his many close and lifelong friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Villard David and Blanche Brown Newton; brother, David Newton; sisters, Lula Newton Cape and Katie Newton Mauney; as well as his mother-in-law, Elma Crawford Stewart; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law.Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Doris Stewart Newton (although together for 70 years) of the home; sons, Gregory Loyd Newton (Kim) of Monroe, and Jon Robert Newton (Elizabeth "Liz") of Hickory; daughter, Lori Michelle Newton (Michael K. Stroud) of Hickory; sister, Barbara Hughes (Sam) of Clover, S.C.; grandchildren, Stewart Palmer Huffman (Sarah), Hailey Adair Huffman (Dat Phan), Marris Newton Haynes (Trevor) and Christopher Jullian Newton (Trilby); great-grandchildren, Johannah Marie Huffman, Nolan Weston Huffman, Berkley Vaden Haynes and Lillian Estelle Haynes; bonus grandchildren, Justin Gilbert Clark Vieira, Adrienne Nicole Vieira, and Brenden Charles Vieira (Cori); and bonus great-grandchildren, Makenna Nicole Vieira-Lewis, NaDavia Simone Vieira-Lewis, Dax Vieira Bellamy, Isabela Jean Vieira, Adalyn Mae Vieira, Evelyn Jane Vieira and Lily May Vieira.Inurnment will be held at the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church, at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary. The family will receive friends at a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Masks are requested.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.The family wishes to express deepest thanks to Teresa Pascal and to Carolina Caring for their loving care.