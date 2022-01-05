Menu
Hope Elaine Allen
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Hope Elaine Allen

Hope Elaine Allen, 69, formerly of Ferguson, went to be with her savior Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, following a period of declining health.

She was the daughter of the late Ottie Woodrow and Martha Jane Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Nancy Allen, Duane Allen and Denise Collins.

Left to cherish her memory include siblings, Sharon A. Noyes and husband, David, of Hickory, and Thomas Allen of Ferguson; nephews, David A. Noyes and John Noyes of Hickory, Samuel Noyes and wife, Suzanne, of High Point, and Daniel Noyes and wife, Carla, of Onsted, Mich., Matthew Collins of Siler City, and Jacob Collins and wife, Rosanna Johnson, of Pittsboro. She also leaves behind four cherished great-nieces; one cherished great-nephew; special cousin, Margie Darden; and numerous cousins and friends.

Hope enjoyed traveling, loved the Duke Blue Devils and Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed attending the Adult Life Program in Hickory and participating in all their activities for over 10 years. She enjoyed going with the Young at Heart group at Tabernacle Baptist Church and watched their school youth sports teams when her sister, Nancy, taught there. Hope had a sweet spirit and warm smile for everyone she met. She never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed.

Services for Hope will be held in the chapel of Jenkins Funeral Home, Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Doug DeLand officiating. A receiving of friends and extended family will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., in the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Allen Family Cemetery in Ferguson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALPS of Hickory, 1265 A 21st St. North East, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Jan
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hope will be missed by many at Adult Life. I am grateful for her being such a sweet friend to my Aunt Sheila there. Hope was a true friend to many. Praying for the family and friends for comfort during this time.
Chelsea Nash
January 6, 2022
You where such a wonderful friend and I´m going to miss you very much. You will always be in my heart. Love your friend Lauren.
Lauren Huffman @ Adult Life
January 5, 2022
My sincere sympathy goes out to all friends and family. I have known Hope for the past 4 years from the Adult Life Program. Hope was a joy to see each day. She always had a great smile and I never saw her when she was not happy. Hope, you will definitely be missed by so many.
Susan Blizzard - Hickory, NC
January 5, 2022
There has never been a sweeter heart than this dear woman had. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She always took care of others who were less mobile or had fewer abilities. God reclaimed an earthly angel. We will always miss your smile and loving heart Ms. Hope.
Kimberly Kelley
Friend
January 5, 2022
