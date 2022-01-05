Hope Elaine AllenHope Elaine Allen, 69, formerly of Ferguson, went to be with her savior Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, following a period of declining health.She was the daughter of the late Ottie Woodrow and Martha Jane Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Nancy Allen, Duane Allen and Denise Collins.Left to cherish her memory include siblings, Sharon A. Noyes and husband, David, of Hickory, and Thomas Allen of Ferguson; nephews, David A. Noyes and John Noyes of Hickory, Samuel Noyes and wife, Suzanne, of High Point, and Daniel Noyes and wife, Carla, of Onsted, Mich., Matthew Collins of Siler City, and Jacob Collins and wife, Rosanna Johnson, of Pittsboro. She also leaves behind four cherished great-nieces; one cherished great-nephew; special cousin, Margie Darden; and numerous cousins and friends.Hope enjoyed traveling, loved the Duke Blue Devils and Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed attending the Adult Life Program in Hickory and participating in all their activities for over 10 years. She enjoyed going with the Young at Heart group at Tabernacle Baptist Church and watched their school youth sports teams when her sister, Nancy, taught there. Hope had a sweet spirit and warm smile for everyone she met. She never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed.Services for Hope will be held in the chapel of Jenkins Funeral Home, Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Doug DeLand officiating. A receiving of friends and extended family will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., in the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Allen Family Cemetery in Ferguson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALPS of Hickory, 1265 A 21st St. North East, Hickory, NC 28601.