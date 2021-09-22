Horace Alexander Moses Jr.June 26, 1960 - September 20, 2021Mr. Horace Alexander Moses Jr., 61, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Grace Hospital.Horace was born June 26, 1960, in Catawba County, to the late Horace Moses Sr. and Bonnie Lowman Moses.He was previously employed in the tree cutting industry.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Moses.Survivors include his three children, Jennifer Lail and husband, Kelly, Christopher Moses, and Angel Moses; and a sister, Tammy Moses and her fiancé, Shannon Bean. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kody, Jaden, Tyler and Sarah Lail.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m., at Spencer Road Baptist Church, 3589 Puett Park Dr. in Conover, NC 28613, with the Rev. Steven Walker officiating.