Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard Leroy Clontz
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Howard Leroy Clontz

May 30, 1934 - December 30, 2021

Howard Leroy Clontz, 87, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Howard was born May 30, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Henry and Annie Yoder Clontz. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Howard was a member of Fairgrove Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister; and five brothers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Argel Houser Clontz; children, Lynn Whitener and husband, Michael, Dale Clontz, Beth Stulls and husband, Sam, Amy Lail and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Heather Misenheimer and husband, Bradley, Timothy Stulls, Jonathan Clontz and wife, Marie, Matthew Stulls and wife, Erica; great-grandchildren, Brielle Misenheimer, Autumn Stulls, Jackson Clontz, Olivia Stulls; siblings, Phyllis Hines, Frances Brittain, Wayne Clontz and wife, Venita; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Neil George officiating. Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I wish the best for your family.
Staley Keener
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results