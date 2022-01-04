Howard Leroy ClontzMay 30, 1934 - December 30, 2021Howard Leroy Clontz, 87, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Howard was born May 30, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Henry and Annie Yoder Clontz. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Howard was a member of Fairgrove Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister; and five brothers.Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Argel Houser Clontz; children, Lynn Whitener and husband, Michael, Dale Clontz, Beth Stulls and husband, Sam, Amy Lail and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Heather Misenheimer and husband, Bradley, Timothy Stulls, Jonathan Clontz and wife, Marie, Matthew Stulls and wife, Erica; great-grandchildren, Brielle Misenheimer, Autumn Stulls, Jackson Clontz, Olivia Stulls; siblings, Phyllis Hines, Frances Brittain, Wayne Clontz and wife, Venita; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Neil George officiating. Burial will follow.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations