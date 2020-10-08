Howard Steve CookeJanuary 10, 1945 - October 6, 2020Mr. Howard Steve Cooke, 75, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health.Mr. Cooke was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Catawba County, a son of the late Roy Franklin and Irene Summit Cooke. Steve was employed as an automobile salesman with 23 years of service with EZ Way Auto Sales and, along with his wife operated Lowman's Florist in Rutherford College. He was a faithful member of Cross Link Church in Rutherford College.Surviving are his wife, Veronica Hicks Cooke of the home; two sons, Bradley Cooke and wife, Jessica, of Huntersville, Matt Cooke of Manteo; stepchildren, the Rev. Mark Smith and wife, Carol, of Connelly Springs, and Michelle Robinson and husband, Jeff of Rutherford College; brother, Randall Cooke of Newton; grandchildren, Hunter Franklin Cooke, Gracie Elizabeth Cooke, Colton Gage Cooke, Kyle Anthony Smith, Mark Carson Smith, Macy Savannah Cooke, Jarett Robinson, Abby Chapman (Daniel); and one great-grandchild, Baylee Brook Chapman.A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today (Thursday Oct. 8), in Mountain View Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating.Memorials may be made to Cross Link Church, P.O. Box 846, Rutherford College, NC 28671.