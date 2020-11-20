Howard Wilson ChurchApril 28, 1939 - November 18, 2020Howard Wilson Church, of Newton, passed peacefully into eternal life Thursday Nov. 18, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born April 28, 1939, to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Church, Howard was a devout and faithful member of Startown First Baptist Church in Newton, where he has served as deacon, RA leader, Sunday school teacher for adult men's class, Treasurer and other positions as needed. Since his retirement as finishing supervisor at Bassett Furniture Co. in Conover, his ministry consisted of contacting, visiting, and praying for those suffering and those in need.Howard served his country in South Korea the U.S. Army following the Korean War.He is survived by his wife, Juanita B Church; two sons, Robert W. Church, wife. Shelly, and grandson, Bryson, and William H. Church, wife Sandy, and grandson, Nicholas; and two sisters, Annie Burch and Coleen Silver and their families.He was preceded in death by his father and mother; three brothers, Clyde Church, Rufus Church, and Ed Church; and a sister, Faye Whisnant.A celebration of life service for Howard will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Startown First Baptist Church in Newton. Officiating will be his son, the Rev. William Howard Church. Military Honors will be provided at the church by American Legion Post 544. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday at the church, prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the columbarium at Jenkins Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Startown First Baptist Church, 2615 Sigmon Dairy Rd., Newton, NC 28658.