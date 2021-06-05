Hubert "Ray" Hedrick Jr.August 10, 1939 - June 3, 2021Hubert "Ray" Hedrick Jr. 81, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his residence.He was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Hubert "Humpy" Hedrick Sr. and Della "Lucille" Shook Hedrick Bumgarner. Ray was a member of North Newton Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was owner and operator of Hedrick Electric in Claremont, and enjoyed fishing, visiting the beach, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Sims Hedrick; and brother, Festus "Doc" Bumgarner.Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Paul Hedrick and wife, Honey, of Claremont; brother, Jim Bumgarner and wife, Fredonna of Claremont; sister, Forney "Sue" Bumgarner Moore and husband, Roger, of Newton; grandchildren, Belynda Hedrick and fiancé, Chris Teal, of Claremont and Makayla Hedrick and boyfriend, Grant Joyner, of Claremont; great-grandchild, Brendalynn McKaraher and father, Andrew of Claremont; special friends, Freida Matthews, Harold Dellinger, and Dianne Compton.The Hedrick family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Cherri and Tonya at Carolina Caring for their professional care and kindness they provided to Ray during his final days.A graveside service with military honors by American Legion Post #544 to celebrate Ray's life will be held Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at Conover City Cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Tom Early will officiate. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.