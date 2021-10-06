Ira "Gene" SherrillNovember 3, 1935 - October 4, 2021Ira "Gene" Sherrill, 85, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.He was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Catawba County, the son of the late Roy Robert Sherrill and Lettie Goodson Sherrill.Gene was an accomplished carpenter and commercial driver ending his career driving motorcoaches for Christian Tours.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth Sherrill, Ben Sherrill and Marshall Sherrill.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Abernethy Sherrill; daughters, Telicia Perkins and husband, Robin, of Maiden, Chantae Cansler of Newton and Crystal Regan and husband, Michael, of Denver, N.C.; sons, Greg Sherrill and wife, Kynlon, of Germantown, Tenn., and Todd Sherrill and wife, Karen, of Maiden; sister, Vannie Mae Sigmon of Denver, N.C.; grandchildren, Keely Cansler, Graham Sherrill, Jordan Cassidy, Alec Perkins, Corbin Cansler, John Michael Regan, Ginny Enfield, Paul Regan, Kara Sherrill, Jana Sherrill, Bobby Regan, Parker Sherrill and Matthew Regan; and great-grandchildren, Hazel Sherrill, Brayden Cassidy, Miles Cassidy, Ivy Sherrill, Mason Enfield, Davis Regan and Louise Gene Enfield.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at Balls Creek Campground, with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery. Gene will lie in state Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton without the presence of family members. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Balls Creek Campground, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton