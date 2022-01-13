Menu
Irene Beasley Craig
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Irene Beasley Craig

November 4, 1920 - January 4, 2022

Irene Beasley Craig, 101, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home, comforted by loved ones.

Born Nov. 4, 1920, in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Polly Ann Stevenson Beasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Ralph Craig; daughter, Joyce Irene Craig Killian of San Antonio, Texas; 10 brothers; two sisters and their spouses; as well as numerous in-laws.

Irene is survived by two children, Glynis Poovey and husband, Barry, of Hickory, Carl G. Craig and wife, Vicky, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son-in-law, Dennis Killian of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Ronda Reid and husband, Timothy, Carla Manna and husband, Angelo, Jennifer Vazquez and husband, Roger, Kelly Cope and husband, Dave, Carey Harris and husband, Pete, Casey Craig and wife, Lindsay; nine great-grandchildren, Caroline Reid, Ethan Reid, Luke Manna, Holden Manna, Christian Vazquez, Ashlynn Vazquez, Elle Harris, Lucy Harris, Max Harris, Maybelle Cope, Adelynn Cope, Greyson Craig, and Raines Craig; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen C. Reese.

Due to inclement weather, the family requests a closed casket visitation in the chapel of Catawba Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, followed by the committal service at 12 p.m. with Pastor David Ziehr officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, in Hickory, in Irene's name.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Jan
15
Burial
Catawba Memorial Park
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Jan
15
Committal
12:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Catawba Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You and Ralph Craig were the best neighbors anyone could ask for and I still have the bedroom set that my Dad Alonzo W. Clonch bought at a yard sale you had in the late 70's or early eighties, you we're loved and cherished by all you friended, RIP
Desirree Marlena Clonch
Other
January 20, 2022
Glynis, Ronda, and Family, So sorry for both of your losses. I can still remember your mom coming in Fidelity Federal many years ago. All of you are in my prayers..
Judy Jones
Work
January 19, 2022
We were so blessed and honored to have this amazing lady as our grandmother and great-grandmother. Tim, Ronda, Caroline and Ethan
Ronda Reid
January 13, 2022
