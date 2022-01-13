Irene Beasley CraigNovember 4, 1920 - January 4, 2022Irene Beasley Craig, 101, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home, comforted by loved ones.Born Nov. 4, 1920, in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Polly Ann Stevenson Beasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Ralph Craig; daughter, Joyce Irene Craig Killian of San Antonio, Texas; 10 brothers; two sisters and their spouses; as well as numerous in-laws.Irene is survived by two children, Glynis Poovey and husband, Barry, of Hickory, Carl G. Craig and wife, Vicky, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son-in-law, Dennis Killian of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Ronda Reid and husband, Timothy, Carla Manna and husband, Angelo, Jennifer Vazquez and husband, Roger, Kelly Cope and husband, Dave, Carey Harris and husband, Pete, Casey Craig and wife, Lindsay; nine great-grandchildren, Caroline Reid, Ethan Reid, Luke Manna, Holden Manna, Christian Vazquez, Ashlynn Vazquez, Elle Harris, Lucy Harris, Max Harris, Maybelle Cope, Adelynn Cope, Greyson Craig, and Raines Craig; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen C. Reese.Due to inclement weather, the family requests a closed casket visitation in the chapel of Catawba Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, followed by the committal service at 12 p.m. with Pastor David Ziehr officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, in Hickory, in Irene's name.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations