Irene Wilds Crooks
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Irene Wilds Crooks

July 9, 1942 - December 9, 2020

Irene Wilds Crooks, 78, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec, 9, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born in Burke County, July 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Parker and Sally Evelyn Carswell Wilds. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, James Henry Wilds.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Nowlin Junior Crooks of the home; daughter, Tabitha Pelfrey and husband, Richard, of Granite Falls; son, Rick Crooks and wife, Tawanna, of Mountain View; sisters, Dorothy Hart of Hickory, and Mildred Woods and husband, Roger, of Connelly Springs; sister-in-law, Glenda Wilds of Icard; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She will lie-in-state Sunday, Dec., 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel.

A private family service will be held at Hickory Funeral Home with a private burial at Jenkins Cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Hickory Funeral Home
such a special lady and friend loved her .my deepest sympthy and prayers for all love you guys.
Lou Sigmon
December 12, 2020
Mamaw you are loved beyond measure! We had a bond like no other. In my heart Always. Love your Sissy Dawn
Cristal Crooks Bolick
December 11, 2020
