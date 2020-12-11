Irene Wilds CrooksJuly 9, 1942 - December 9, 2020Irene Wilds Crooks, 78, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec, 9, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born in Burke County, July 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Parker and Sally Evelyn Carswell Wilds. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, James Henry Wilds.A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Nowlin Junior Crooks of the home; daughter, Tabitha Pelfrey and husband, Richard, of Granite Falls; son, Rick Crooks and wife, Tawanna, of Mountain View; sisters, Dorothy Hart of Hickory, and Mildred Woods and husband, Roger, of Connelly Springs; sister-in-law, Glenda Wilds of Icard; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.She will lie-in-state Sunday, Dec., 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel.A private family service will be held at Hickory Funeral Home with a private burial at Jenkins Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home