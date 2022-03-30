Irene Adams Curtis
March 19, 1938 - March 28, 2022
Irene Adams Curtis, 84, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was born March 19, 1938, in Wilkes County, to the late Rev. Jesse Lee Adams and Ila Mabel Sparks Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, Norman Edward Curtis; and a brother, Carl Adams.
Mrs. Curtis was a graduate of Lenoir High School and attended Caldwell Community College. Irene was retired from Gamewell Elementary School where she worked from 1972 to 2000. She was an active member of the Town of Gamewell Planning Board, having served as the secretary from 1990 until her death, and attended her last meeting in February 2022. Irene was an active member of the Town of Gamewell Advisory Committee and was instrumental in the creation of the Gamewell Town Park. She was also an active member of the Town of Gamewell History Committee and enjoyed giving back to her community.
She will be greatly missed by her family as well as the children she taught at Gamewell Elementary School and the lives she touched with her many different ways of giving back to Caldwell County.
Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Stephen Roy Curtis and wife, Anne, of Lenoir; two daughters, Karen Irene Curtis Stroup and husband, Walt, of Hudson, and Norma Curtis Harless and husband, Roger, of Lenoir; two brothers, Wiley Adams and wife, Drena, of Lenoir, and William Adams and wife, Pat, of Hickory; two sisters, Grace Townsend and husband, Ken, of Lenoir and Florida, and Doris Greene Church and husband, Wade, of Hudson; five grandchildren, Josh Curtis and wife, Aura, of Charlotte, Jonathan Curtis of Sanford, Maine, Beth Stroup Bumpus and husband, Scott, of Asheville, Timothy Harless and fiancée, Kas Green, of Lenoir, and Devin Harless of Lenoir; four great-grandchildren, Ivy Irene Curtis of Sanford, Maine, and Christopher, Amber and Ryan Bumpus of Asheville; and numerous nieces and nephews that she was very proud of..
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Wallace Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Curtis, Jerry Curtis, Timothy Harless, Devin Harless, Kevin Townsend, and Klint Townsend.
Flowers and memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
in Irene's name.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2022.