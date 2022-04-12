Iris Sherrill Barger BenfieldApril 14, 1931 - April 9, 2022Iris Sherrill Barger Benfield, 90, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Brian Center in Viewmont.Born April 14, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Mattie Reid Sherrill. In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Max W. Benfield.Iris was a member of Cross Roads Community Church in Lenoir and was a lifetime member of the Hickory Art League. An animal rights activist, Iris worked many years with the Humane Society of Catawba County. She retired from Supreme Elastics.Survivors include her daughter, Rita Barger of Calabash; two sons, Eddie Barger of Greensboro and Brad Benfield of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren, Clark Wipfield, Shawn Sluder, Heather Blackwell, Glenn Barger, Drae Benfield, Colin Benfield, Tonya Rhea, Scott Sluder, and Jacob Benfield; three great-grandchildren, Zach Rhea, Hannah Rhea, and Aaron Sluder; and a nephew, Bobby Kincaid.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at Cross Roads Community Church, with Pastor Rick Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to service.