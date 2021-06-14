May Allah please reward my wonderful encouraging childhood neighbor, class mate and dear friend Iris R. (Tweet) Robinson a lifetime of service. I will always remember (Tweet) for her special love, kindness, encouragement and her lifetime beautiful personality. When you've shared wonderful memories with such amazing friend it's truly hard to say goodbye. So, ill always think of you and continue to celebrate our (June 13th) birthday as one. Until we meet again, Rest In Heaven Tweet!!! Much love always Toni

Mrs. Mahboub-Coats June 16, 2021