Iris Robinson of Hildebran, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 1 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary, Monday, June 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Robinson family, 828-323-1980.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 14, 2021.
Allah please reward my wonderful encouraging childhood neighbor, class mate and dear friend Iris R. Robinson a lifetime of service to the lord. I'm sending my deepest condolences to the Robinson & Hunter.
I will always remember Iris R. (Tweet) for her special love, kindness and beautiful personality that she has shown throughout a lifetime. When you've shared wonderful memories with such amazing friend. I'll always think of you Tweet and celebrate our birthday with laughter. Rest In Peace!!
Mrs. Mahboub-Coats
June 16, 2021
There is no way one can ascertain how such a beautiful woman can affect so many peaple with her smile , her glow and her essence.
I'll truly miss you and send my deepest condolences to her mother,siblings and certainly her immediate family.
Kenneth Lawrence (Joebear)
Friend
June 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Alma Jean Williams, Holder
Family
June 15, 2021
Iris I think of you often and I will cherish all the times we worked together @ ITT Technical Institute, and afterwards. You will be missed by a lot of your ex-coworkers. Thoughts, Prayers & I know you are being watched over from all the Angel's up above. Love you, Dori Coleman 6/15/2021
Dori Coleman
June 15, 2021
May you all find comfort in our Lord Jesus Christ. Iris and I worked together at ITT TECHNICAL INSTITUTE in Arlington, Tx. Such a Wonderful person and a joy to be around. My heart just dropped when I heard the news. My prayers are with you all
Lydia Norris-Garrett
Work
June 14, 2021
One of my favourite childhood friends in the world. Beautiful inside and out. Blessings & Miracles
Mrs. Tammy Whitener Young
Friend
June 14, 2021
I just wanted to let you know that I´m thinking about you and your family on these tough days,love ya.