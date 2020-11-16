Iris Setzer BostJune 24, 1924 - November 14, 2020Iris Setzer Bost, 96, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab Center.She was born June 24, 1924, in Catawba County, to the late Rosco and Blanche Setzer.Iris was a member of Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton. She was a 1942 graduate of Hickory High School and attended both Statesville Business College and Catawba Valley Community College where she majored in education. Iris retired from Catawba County Schools after 25 years of service where she worked as an executive assistant to the assistant superintendent. She loved bowling, reading and puzzles.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Bost Sr.; and brothers, Ralph Setzer and Harold Setzer.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert B. Bost Jr. and wife, Vicki, of Conover; daughters, Sherry Bumgarner and husband, Charles, of Claremont and Caroline Whisnant and husband, Robert, of Sherrills Ford; sister, Mildred McDonald of Randleman; sister-in-law, Noreen Setzer of Conover; grandchildren, Andrea Arndt (Ben), Aaron D. Whisnant (Debbie), Amy Griffin, Eric Bumgarner, Katie Kruger (Justin) and Bert Bost (Tina); great-grandchildren, Garrison Arndt, Colson Arndt, Marcus Spaulding, Haden Spaulding, Will Kruger, Curtis Kruger, Braedyn Bumgarner, Gavin Griffin (Kayla), Landon Griffin, Caleb Bost and Macy Bost; and great-great-grandson, Gaige Griffin.A service to celebrate Iris life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m., at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton. The Rev. Ryan Brakemeyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Those serving as pallbearers are: Aaron D. Whisnant, Ben L. Arndt, Gavin Griffin, Landon Griffin, Eric Bumgarner, Bert Bost and Justin Kruger.