Isaac Geouge
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Isaac Geouge

November 30, 1996 - March 17, 2021

Isaac Aaron Geouge, 24, of Maiden passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 30, 1996, in Catawba County, to the late John Dale Geouge and to Kim Dellinger Geouge of Maiden. Isaac was a 2016 graduate of Fred T. Foard in Newton, and employed with Chick-fil-a in Hickory. He loved attending church and singing in the choir. Isaac enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnny Geouge; and great-grandmother, Bonnie Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are mother, Kim Dellinger Geouge of Maiden; sisters, Macy Geouge of Maiden and Hannah Davis and husband, Jacob, of Morganton; grandparents, Paul and Betty Dellinger of Maiden and Wanda Geouge of Hickory; great-grandparents, Mary Dellinger of Maiden and Edna Geouge of Spruce Pine; uncles and aunts, Stacey and Beverly Dellinger and Jason and Sandy Geouge; and cousins, Michael, Megan, Jessica, Morgan, Thomas, Natalie, Rylan, Lucas, Madalyn, and Mallory.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Isaac's home nurse, Koreen Gardner, for the loving and selfless care she provided.

A service to celebrate Isaac's life will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Smarts Grove Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. The Rev. Charles Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Smarts Grove Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are Michael Dellinger, Dakota Painter, Jacob Davis, Thomas Geouge, Kieran Huskins, and Ethan Davis.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smarts Grove Baptist Church
NC
Mar
21
Service
2:00p.m.
Smarts Grove Baptist Church
Connelly Springs, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Wanda and family. So very saddened to hear of your loss. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. God's peace be with you during this difficult time. Chris & Debbie Jolly
Chris Jolly
March 23, 2021
